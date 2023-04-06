IPOB Invitation Threat In Lagos : Picture Of Detained Eze Ndi Igbo Resurfaces

Published:

The picture of detained Eze ndi Igbo of Ajao Estate Mazi Fredrick Nwajagu has surfaced

Nwajagu was arrested for his comments

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of Fredrick Nwajagu, the Eze ndi Igbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos State

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest, confirmed that Nwajagu was arrested during a midnight ra

The operation was carried out at midnight. The security operatives didn’t meet him in his palace. But we found out through intelligence gathering that he had lodged in a hotel in Ejigbo.

“He is currently in police custody in Abuja where he is being investigated





Recall that Nwajagu was arrested by the Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

It was gathered that the Igbo leader was picked in the early hours of Saturday in a joint operation by the DSS and the police.

Before his arrest, Nwajagu, in a 49-second video, which has now gone viral in Twitter, had allegedly threatened to invite IPOB members to Lagos to protect some Igbo people and their properties in the state.

The Igbo leader said he stood by his words, insisting that his people must have a stand in Lagos.

In the viral video, the Eze ndi Igbo said,

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon''.

He Continued in his statement,

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State.”

Reacting to the video, Hundeyin, said the command would resist IPOB presence in the state.

A sober looking Nwajagu was seen barefooted in the picture during a visit of the Eze Ndi Igbo of Lagos

