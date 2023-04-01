Chinese Man, Frank Geng Quarong, Confesses Killing His Nigerian Lover With Knife In Kano

Published:

In a dramatic turn of events, a Chinese national, Frank Geng Quarong, has confessed to the murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, in a Kano State High Court. The 47-year-old defendant is currently standing trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, whom he followed to her family house in Kano and stabbed to death. During the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the accused confessed that he killed Ummukulsum with a knife, leading to her untimely death.

Quarong arrived in Nigeria in 2019 and began working with BBY Textile Company, earning N1.5 million per month. He is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s room and stabbing her to death. Under cross-examination, he admitted to the murder of Ummukulsum with a knife, which led to her death.

The defense counsel, Muhammad Balarabe Dan’azumi, stated that his team would be presenting a young girl as their last witness in the next sitting. Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji then adjourned the sitting until Thursday, March 30, to hear the testimony of the witness.

The murder of Ummukulsum Sani has sparked outrage in the Nigerian community, with many demanding justice for the victim. The confession of Quarong has shed some light on the events leading up to her death and will undoubtedly help the authorities to prosecute the accused and bring him to justice.

