Breaking : Police Arrest Portable After Ignoring Multiple Invitations

Ogun State Police Command has arrested singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable following his refusal to turn himself in for questioning.





Portable was on Tuesday given 72 hours to submit to the police.





Policemen from the Ogun State Police Command stormed his bar on Tuesday over an allegation that he assaulted a man but the singer resisted and instead went live on Instagram.

In the video, Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.”





Confirming his arrest on Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Portable is at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.





Mr Oyeyemi further said the ‘Zazu’ singer was arrested after refusing five invitations.





Portable will remain in police custody till Monday when he will be charged in court

