Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has renamed the First Technical University, Ibadan, after former Governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The University would henceforth be known as Senator Abiola Ajimobi First Technical University, Ibadan.

Ajimobi was the first two term Governor of Oyo State , he died few months after leaving office

