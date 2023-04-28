Buhari Receives Tinubu At Presidential Villa Amid Juma’at Prayers

Published:





The outgoing and incoming presidents prayed together at the Presidential Mosque on Friday, after which the President-elect departed without speaking to the media.

Earlier, Buhari also received Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Tinubu’s visit to Buhari comes less than 24 hours after the President argued the opposition’s defeat in the February 25 presidential election was as a result of “overconfidence”.

He added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on the other hand, blended confidence with caution, saying, “We worked hard and won.”

While receiving the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by the Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Buhari said, “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.

“Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?

