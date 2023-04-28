Abducted Bayelsa NPC Commissioner Regains Freedom

Published:

The abducted Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State at the National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Gloria Izonfuo has been released.

It will be recalled that Mrs Izonfuo was abducted alongside her driver and maid on Sunday around Ogbakiri junction along the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She was travelling to Port Harcourt when she was whisked away with her domestic staff.

She had regained freedom alongside her domestic staff, after days in the hands of her abductors. Although, It has not been confirmed if the sum of N500m reportedly demanded by her abductors was paid.

Share This