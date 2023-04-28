Tinubu Meets APC Governors, Emir Of Kano In Abuja

Published:

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), days after his return to Nigeria following a nearly five-week European trip

Tinubu, in a tweet on Thursday night, added that he also had an engagement with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero at his residence in Abuja.

Earlier today, I was joined by the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to receive members of the Progressive Governors Forum led by the Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at my Abuja residence.

“Earlier today, I was joined by the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to receive members of the Progressive Governors Forum led by the Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at my Abuja residence,” he said.

“This was followed by a friendly and most cherished meeting with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero CFR.”

Bagudu stated that the visit by the APC governors was to congratulate the President-elect on his election and welcome him back from his recent trip abroad.





Amid speculation over his health and citizenship, Tinubu ended his 34-day trip on Monday afternoon, returning to a hero’s welcome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor, who returned with his wife, Oluremi, was received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among many others.

The arrival signalled a heightening of activities, including lobbying and planning, ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

As the APC candidate in the February 25 presidential election, he emerged victorious, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

However, both Atiku and Obi are challenging the outcome of the poll at the Elections Petition Tribunal.

