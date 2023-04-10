ABBA Guitarist, Lasse Wellander, Dies Aged 70

Published:

A Swedish supergroup, ABBA, long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander has died after a short battle with cancer.

The Swedish musician played on some of the iconic pop group's biggest hits throughout the 70s and 80s.

He was also involved in their recent Voyage album, which was released in 2021.

The guitarist, who played in a total of 24 of ABBA’s recordings, died on Good Friday.

His family made this known in a statement shared on his Facebook account on Sunday

The statement read, “It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.

“You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all, you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it's unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.

“We love and miss you so much. Lena, Ludvig and Andréas”

Credit: Facebook | Lasse Wellander





