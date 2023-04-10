Facebook Rapist Who Faked Death Arrested In Tanzania

Published:

A South African murderer, Thabo Bester, who faked his own death to escape from prison has been arrested following a police manhunt, DailyMail reports on Monday.





Bester was nicknamed the "Facebook Rapist" after he used the social media platform to entice at least two women he raped. He was also convicted of murder.





He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 and it was reported in May 2022 that he died in a fire in his prison cell.





However, reports of him being seen in Johannesburg surfaced, and an investigation involving DNA samples revealed that the body discovered in the cell burned beyond recognition was not his.





Police said they were looking for Bester two weeks ago, and last week they raided a luxurious home he was thought to be renting in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb.





Bester was apprehended alongside Ms Magudumana and a Mozambican national suspected of assisting them in crossing borders and evading law enforcement authorities, according to officials.





They were found with several fake passports which were unstamped at the time of their arrest, about six miles from the Kenyan border.





Authorities have now started the process to extradite the fugitives back to South Africa, where they are expected to face several charges.





Announcing Bester's arrest, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said, “ An official delegation from South Africa, comprising senior officials from the police and the department of justice and correctional services will depart for Tanzania on Sunday.”





