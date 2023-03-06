Tinubu Visits Oba Of Lagos After Electoral Success

Published:

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, breezed into Lagos on Sunday where he was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters and party members after his private jet landed at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.

The development is coming five days after the former Lagos State governor was announced as winner of the contentious presidential poll held on February 25.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party flag-bearer Peter Obi, who got 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Tinubu was received at the airport by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; former Lagos Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the media adviser of president-elect, Tunde Rahman.

Rahman stated that shortly after his arrival, the delegation proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, where the monarch and traditional white cap chiefs were waiting.

Addressing the modest crowd gathered inside the palace, TInubu reassured Nigerians that he would not disappoint them.

According to him, he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and would not disappoint the people.

While thanking God and the people for his eventual victory, he likened the primaries and election he went through to a World Cup tournament, which is tricky and unpredictable.

Reacting to his home coming, Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.”

At the gathering were also the monarch of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.





