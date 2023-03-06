Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Buried

Published:

Kaduna based Islamic Scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has announced the dead of his mother which occured on Sunday evening .

It was gathered that his mother died today around 5.30pm and preparations are on top gear to buried her today at Unguwar Sarki Muslim cemetery.

In a statement on his verified Facebook handle the Islamic cleric said , “Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihi rajiun.Today at 5.30pm, with a sad heart, I announce the death of my dear mother.

” Please seek for Her Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.

“Her last words today me two weeks ago: lnsha Allah, Allah will put her and her children and grandchildren together in Jannah.

” These words were very comforting to me.Rahmatul lahi alaiha. Ami

