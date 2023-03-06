NBA Scores INEC High In Conduct OF 2023 Presidential Election

Published:

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) high in the conduct of the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

Speaking on Channels TV on Saturday, Yakubu Maikyau, president of the NBA, said despite challenges, INEC performed well in the delivery of the elections.

“I will say that the elections went well. Those who came out were happy to express their franchise,” Maikyau said.

“There were challenges, definitely. There were some infractions, some of them actually constituted electoral offences but on the whole, I will score INEC as having performed maybe about 78, 80 percent in the delivery of these elections.

“That will be an A for every exam. Notwithstanding, all the things that happened which we are not ignoring.

“That is why we are admonishing and advising INEC and recommending to INEC that in those areas where we saw lapses in the election held on the 25th February 2023, deliberate efforts must be taken to make sure that those lapses did not occur again in the elections that are coming up on the 11th March because when these lapses happened, it impacted on the confidence of the public in the process.”

Earlier, the Abuja branch of the NBA recommended that INEC should introduce online voting in the country.

Precious Nwadimuya, chairperson of the Abuja branch, in an interview with NAN on Thursday, said online voting would eliminate electoral violence and voter suppression.

