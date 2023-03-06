KING SUNNY ADE'S SON WINS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SEAT UNDER LABOUR PARTY IN LAGOS

Published:

The son of King Sunny Ade, the ace Juju music maestro, George Folarin Adegeye, has been declared the winner of the Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency seat in Lagos as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The politician’s mother was Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, the late wife of Sunny Ade, who was also a former lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Risikat represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 at the Lagos Assembly from 2011-2015.

She was also a one-time chairmanship aspirant of APC in Amuwo Odofin LGA.

She died a day before Sunny Ade’s 75th birthday on September 21, 2021, and was buried a few days later.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance letter, the politician said he would uphold his promises to his constituency.

He also assured that Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency would have a “people-focused representation again.”

“I don’t make empty promises, but we all should be assured that I will not betray the people’s trust as overwhelmingly demonstrated through the ballot box on February 25,” he said.

“The victory is for the good people of Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency.”

