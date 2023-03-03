Tinubu Relocates To Defence House Abuja

Published:

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, relocated to the Defence Guest House in the Maitama District of Abuja, from where he will function until he is sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

“The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives’ Congress Presidential Campaign Council read on Thursday.

The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

He was given the Certificate of Return on Wednesday by INEC.

From the Defence House, Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.

Speaking with our correspondent, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, said he could not confirm the actual time the President-elect moved into his new abode.

However, this is not a new development as the current President, Muhammadu Buhari , also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015. Afterwards, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

