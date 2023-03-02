March 11 Governorship Election: Delta APC Reveals Plans To Cause Mayhem, Kill, Snatch Ballot Boxes; Arrest Aruviere Martin Now, PDP Urges Security Agencies

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, wishes to call the attention of the Nigerian Police, the Military, and other Security Agencies in the State to a scheme by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to use its State Chapter of the party to cause mayhem, kill and snatch ballot boxes during the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Delta State.





PDP Delta State Publicity Secretary, and Deputy Director, Media, and Publicity, Delta PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza in a Press Release called attention to the violent expressions of one Aruviere Martins, who actually exposed APC’s plan and strategy to cause mayhem, kill and snatch ballot boxes in its usual desperate and ungodly moves, to win elections at all cost, not minding afflictions and inflictions visited on anybody that stands in their way.





PDP notes that while righteous Nigerians are still trying to get themselves together over the mind-boggling, secretive, underhand, and unfair rigging perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in manipulating the Presidential election results that Nigeria’s voting population has resoundingly rejected, the slimy party is not done yet.





This time, it has shifted attention to the March 11, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, and with its usual mindset of evil, it has fully strategized to unleash violence to scare people away on this election day, with a view to preventing and denying them the opportunity to freely express their voting rights towards the emergence of candidates of their choice in a serene, calm and violence-free atmosphere.





Delta State PDP, therefore calls attention to the vituperations of one Aruviere Martins in the social media, who wrote, saying: “We are aware that Okowa held an emergency meeting with PDP leaders in Delta State today in Asaba. In that meeting, he charged them to unleash violence on Deltans, opposition leaders, and members and, by all means, deliver the party’s governorship candidate. We are also very much aware that one Bernard Awesiri Jagboro, is already issuing threats to residents of Okuokoko and Osubi not to come out on the 11th of March if they know they will not vote for PDP candidates. I want to use this medium to put Okowa and his agents of violence on NOTICE that we will not condone any form of violence and lawlessness. If need be, we will deploy MAXIMUM force to checkmate agents of violence and troublemakers in Delta State.”





Aruviere Martin, in whose vein runs the APC DNA of lies, dishonesty, and deceits, which Nigerians have come to fully know and understand today, with the happenings at the Presidential election misadventure of the APC, is telling lies by attempting to point accusing fingers at the PDP, but in the process exposing what the Delta APC in active collaboration with its National Office, is planning to unleash a free reign of violence in Delta State.





No Deltan is fooled by Aruviere Martin’s attempt to cover APC’s planned strategy of mischief during the elections, by trying to divert attention by inputting nonexistent quarrels among known and respected leaders of the PDP in Delta State, but wittingly or unwittingly, Aruviere Martin has divulged the evil plan of Delta State APC to unleash violence, kill and maim in its efforts to replicate the nuisance it created at the National in Delta State.





This is why it has become necessary to call the attention of the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, the Military Commanders, and the leadership of the respective Security Agencies to APC’s plan as revealed by Aruviere Martin and take measures to secure lives, property, ballot boxes, and other voting and election recording materials, at the March 11, 2023 elections.





We urge the Security Agencies not to treat Aruviere Martin’s comments with kid gloves. For us in the PDP, they are real designs of the APC in Delta State which Aruviere Martin advertently or inadvertently revealed, while using a mask to hide the true intentions and plans of the APC against the elections.





As a matter of urgency, we call for the arrest and investigation of Aruviere Martin because of his vile comments. We believe strongly that he came out the way he did - a cloak, a façade to hide a devious and insidious plot that the APC has strategized to inflict on voters on March 11, 2023 election day, so as to intimidate voters, manipulate votes and rig the elections. This must not be allowed to happen.





Voters in Delta State must be free to exercise their franchise freely and in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility and without fear of being subjected to harrowing experiences by the APC gangsters and hoodlums on a mission to manipulate the electoral process and rig the elections in favour of their principals.





Every Deltan and other Nigerians living in Delta State know that His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is a man of peace and non-violent in nature. The peace in Delta State that has made indigenes of other troubled States to find shelter and peace in the State underscores the Governor as a man of peace, while the same situation exposes the lie of Aruviere Martin and the APC and their malevolent plans.





APC wants to be clever by half. A party that has turned Nigeria upside down and removed dignity from Nigerians by its misgovernance that stinks everywhere still wants to continue with its reign of terror-governance by forcing on the people unpopular and rejected fellows.





Nigerian have signed up to be rescued and the nation to be reset and rebuilt, no amount of APC manipulation by its clueless Federal Government can arm-twist the people against their will.





We call on the Police and other Security Agencies to swing into action now and nip this potentially nefarious and devious plan of Aruviere and the APC in the bud before it is too late. Arrest Aruviere Martin now and hold him responsible should there be any acts of violence pre, during and post the March 11th elections in Delta State.





Deltans should come out on March 11, 2023 and vote the UMBRELLA and PDP all-the-way for the Sheriff Oborevwori/Monday Onyeme joint Governorship ticket and all the PDP House of Assembly Candidates.





PDP! POWER TO THE PEOPLE!









Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.

