The Presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar says he ll do everything possible to claim his mandate

Atiku made this known during a world press conference in Abuja

He alluded that the 2023 was the worst conducted election in Nigeria since 1999

He also said that his party is studying the result of the election and will come out with a position soon

Abubakar also said he has total confidence in the Nigerian judiciary to do justice on the matter

More details later

