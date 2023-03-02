Landmark Quotes From Peter Obi's World Press Conference

"If you must answer your Excellency, the process that brings you to office must be excellent"... Obi
"We will maximize all legal options to reclaim our mandate; we won the election"...Obi
"All Obidients Must Remain Calm"...Obi
"Nigeria Cannot Have The Minimum Standard Of Credible Elections @63"...Obi
"Even Though Atiku, Tinubu Are My Elder Brothers, I Have Not Called Tinubu; I Am Challenging The Process"...Obi
"Structure Of Criminality Can't Go Out Over Night; We Will Fight The Rascality"...Obi
"You Cannot Build Peace On A Faulty Foundation"...Obi
