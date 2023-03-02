Landmark Quotes From Peter Obi's World Press Conference

Published:

"If you must answer your Excellency, the process that brings you to office must be excellent"... Obi

"We will maximize all legal options to reclaim our mandate; we won the election"...Obi

"All Obidients Must Remain Calm"...Obi

"Nigeria Cannot Have The Minimum Standard Of Credible Elections @63"...Obi

"Even Though Atiku, Tinubu Are My Elder Brothers, I Have Not Called Tinubu; I Am Challenging The Process"...Obi

"Structure Of Criminality Can't Go Out Over Night; We Will Fight The Rascality"...Obi

"You Cannot Build Peace On A Faulty Foundation"...Obi

