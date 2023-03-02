Breaking : I Won The Election , I'll Challenge This In Court..Peter Obi

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party says he won the 25th February 2023 election and he will do everything humanly possible to claim his mandate

Obi was speaking at a world press conference held in Abuja

According to him , his mandate was stolen and he will do everything legitimately possible to reclaim his mandate

He called on his followers to exercise some patience and restraints and urging them not to resort to violence

He pledge to challenge what he called this rascality in court

He asked his supporters to turn out in their numbers on March 11th 2023 to vote for Gubernatorial candidates of the Labour Party

More details later

