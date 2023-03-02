Thursday, 2 March 2023

Breaking : I Won The Election , I'll Challenge This In Court..Peter Obi

Published: March 02, 2023


 

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party says he won the 25th February 2023 election and he will do everything humanly possible to claim his mandate 

Obi was speaking at a world press conference held in Abuja 

According to him , his mandate was stolen and he will do everything legitimately possible to reclaim his mandate 

He called on his followers to exercise some patience and restraints and urging them not to resort to violence

He pledge to challenge what he called this rascality in court 

He asked his supporters to turn out in their numbers on March 11th 2023 to vote for Gubernatorial candidates of the Labour Party 

More details later 


