Don't Elect Seventh Day Adventist Again As Governor ..Cleric Warns Abians

The president of Lord-Side Interdenominational Assembly (LIA), Rev. Caleb Akuma, has urged Abians to reject any governorship candidate who is an Adventist ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Akuma said: "It is time to elect someone who is not an Adventist because Ikpeazu has failed Abians. We need a Catholic or any other outside an Adventist who would have a good understanding with the Church for an accelerated development of the state. Therefore, in 2023, it will be a government of the people, for the people and and by the people. We will not allow anyone hide under Peter Obi to emerge as the next governor of Abia State,” the pastor said in a press briefing on Tuesday evening in Umuahia.

When asked on why the Church was interested in who emerges as the next governor of Abia State, Akuma said: "Christians need to be involved because we believe in a God who cares passionately about his world and his creation, and consequently how it is run. The Bible is hugely political – in that it is about how God wants people to behave and act towards him, and towards each other. This involves economics and law because these are tools that need to be used to build justice. So often it is injustice which dominates God’s world and this grieves Him.

"As believers in God we have much to bring to politics – a deeper commitment to justice and compassion which throughout history has made a difference in the political sphere. So, it is important we play a good role in who emerges as President, Governor and Council Chairman. We must look towards Abia North to elect a vibrant Governor for the State to move forward. We once had a governor to gave Abians free education, free medicals and paid salaries and pensions. What then happened that we cannot do those things today? The Church has spoken with one voice, it's going to be a Catholic from Abia North in 2023."

Akuma also slammed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for grounding economic activities in the State on Saturdays because of his religious affiliation, adding that "most Abians were disfranchised in the presidential election last Saturday because Ikpeazu wanted INEC officials to observe Sabbath before the elections," he said.









