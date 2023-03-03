Peter Obi In A Hurry To Be President...Atiku

Published:





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, said the presidential bid of his Labour Party, counterpart, Peter Obi is premature.

Atiku, who stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, insisted that he remained the stepping stone to the aspiration of the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s President.

He said, “When I ran in 2019, I picked an Igbo man as a running mate simply because I felt that after any other zone again, the next zone must be South-East. In 2011, I also picked another Igbo man. And in 2023, I also picked another Igbo man. And I have always said that I will be a stepping stone to an Igbo Presidency.

“Because there is no zone alone in this country that can produce a President

