Survey Tips Sanwoolu To Win Reelection

Published:

According to an independent survey conducted among Lagos residents, the majority of respondents expressed their determination to set aside political biases and ethnicity to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. The respondents cited Sanwo-Olu's proven ability and experience in handling governance in Lagos State as the reasons for their support.

Respondents expressed great fears about the danger inherent in the election of inexperienced politicians to run the affairs of a megacity with a huge and delicate economy like Lagos.

Although some respondents said they were not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and were not fans of President-elect Bola Tinubu, they would still vote for Sanwo-Olu.

A trader in the Ladipo market on the mainland said he could not sacrifice experience for tribal sentiment, citing the need to protect his investments in Lagos.

Most of the respondents admitted that Sanwo-Olu has done very well as the governor of Lagos, perhaps surpassing all his predecessors. Respondents also referenced the Sanwo-Olu administration's commitment to sustaining the culture of infrastructural revolution in the state, citing completed projects such as the Lekki Deep Seaport and the Imota Rice mill, the largest of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

The administration's commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains secured, especially with the improved funding of the security institutions in the State, also earned Sanwo-Olu some ratings above his opponents in the coming election.

The survey findings suggest that Lagosians are more concerned with proven ability and experience in handling governance, rather than political affiliation or ethnic sentiment.





Source: Guardian





Share This