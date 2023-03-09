Orji Uzor Kalu Raises Alarm Over His Stolen Phone

Published:

The phone of Orji Uzor Kalu, senator representing Abia North, was stolen at the International Conference Centre in Abuja during the Certificate of Return presentation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25 election, on Tuesday.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, was among those who got certificates.

He contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Taking to his Facebook account on Thursday, the federal lawmaker said his phone with MTN and Glo lines was stolen.

Kalu further warned Nigerians to beware of any illicit activity involving his cell phone and numbers.

“During the collection of Certificate of Return at International Conference Centre Abuja, my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person(s).

“My network providers have been duly informed. Please don’t hesitate to provide any useful information,” the senator stated.

