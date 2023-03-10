Rivers Deputy Governor Thank Wike Over Her Senate Election Victory

Published:

Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo , Rivers State Deputy Governor has commended Gov Nyesom Wike for supporting her bid to become a Senator

She made this assertion when the three newly elected Senators from Rivers State paid a thank you visit to the Governor

Here was her post on the visit

"Be nationalistic in the discharge of legislative duties, by supporting policies of government that will unite the country."

Governor Wike gave this charge when I and my fellow Rivers Senators-elect paid him a visit to present our Certificates of Return as Members of Senate.

We promise to work for the interest of our dear State."

