Published:

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his reelection bid in Enugu East Senatorial district to Labour Party candidate, Sir Kelvin Chukwu.

Chukwu's elder brother Barr Oyibe Chukwu was assassinated 48 hours before the election





His body and that of the occupants of his vehicle were burnt beyond recognition by his assailants

The Labour party replaced him with his younger who won the election held on Saturday





Share This