INEC Announces Winners Of Kwara , Jigawa , Gombe , Yobe Guber Election

Published:

Kwara

APC’s Abdul Razaq of Kwars State polled 273,424 to defeat his closest opponents — Abdullah Yahman of the PDP who scored 155,490 and Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who got 18,922 votes.

Gombe

APC’s Yahaya of Gombe State in North-East Nigeria scored 342,821 to defeat his close contender, Mohammed Jibrin Barde of the PDP, who scored 233,131.

Ahmed Mailantarki of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with votes 19,861 while Keftin Amuga of the LP scored 1,753.

Yobe

Announcing the result at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu, the State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate said Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 104,259.





Jigawa

The deputy governor and former commissioner of finance in the North-West state scored 618,449 votes to defeat his closest rivals — Mustafa Lamido of the PDP who polled 368,726 and Aminu Ringim of the NNPP who got 37,156 votes.

Namadi will replace the incumbent, Abubakar Badaru of the APC whose two-term of eight years ends on May 29, 2023

Share This