I Am A Full Blood Igbo Man , No Yoruba Link .. Abia LP Candidate, Anthony Chinasa-Abiola

Published: March 19, 2023


 

The Labour Party candidate of Umuahia Central State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly,  Anthony Chinasa-Abiola, has debunked claims that he has Yoruba roots.


There have been several posts on social media that he is a Yoruba man because of the ‘Abiola’ attached to his name.


Speaking on Sunday, Chinasa stated that Abiola was a ‘guy name’.


Chinasa said, “I’m not a Yoruba man and I don’t have any mixed breed at all. I’m a typical Igbo man. 


But my opponent thinks they want to strike me with a Yoruba name and when it went viral, I began to enjoy it.”


He added, “The Yoruba in my name is a guy name”


I am a full fledged Igbo man , my parents are Igbo, none of them is even Yoruba he said


