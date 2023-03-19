Dikko Umaru Elected Katsina State Governor

Dr Dikko Umaru Radda of APC has been elected Governor of Katsina State

Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the People's Democratic Party PDP who polled a total of 486,620 votes.

The State Returning Officer of the election, Professor Mu'azu Gusau who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau announced the result on Sunday at the Governorship Election Collation Centre, Katsina.

Total votes cast stand at 1386427, valid votes stand at 1365848 whereas the rejected votes stand 20579.

According to Professor Gusau, registered voters stand at 3516719 while accredited voters stand at 1399291.

Meanwhile, NNPP polled 8263 votes, PRP polled 4226 votes, SDP scored 1049 votes, LP scored 560 votes and NRM scored 896 votes as well as ZLP who polled 132 votes respectively.