INEC Declares Gov Sanwoolu Winner Of Lagos Guber Poll, LP Rejects Result

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday, March 18.

Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state in the election.

The declaration was made in the early hours of Monday, March 20, by the Returning Officer of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, Professor Adenike Oladeji.

Sanwo-Olu, who polled 762,134 votes, defeated his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who polled 312,329 and followed by Olajide Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 62,449 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the state is 7,060,195, but the number of accredited voters for the poll was 1,182,620.

Sanwo-Olu clears 18 of 20 Lagos LGAs

While the incumbent governor cleared 19 out of 20 LGAs, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, won in only one LG, Amuwo-Odofin.

Announcing the result of the election at about, Oladiji who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said, “I hereby declare that Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied the requirements of the law by having 25 per cent of the total of the LGAs of the states and also having the highest number of votes cast and meeting the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner. ”





The Labour Party rejected the results.

