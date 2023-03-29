Prof Siyan Oyeweso Congratulates Tinubu @ 71

Published:

I congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President- elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his victory at the presidential polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and for his forthcoming 71st Birthday on March 29, 2023. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since 1992 has contributed greatly to the democratic development of Nigeria. As Senator, he championed an inclusive representation of the people at the National Assembly and fought as a democrat during the annulment of the 1993 election that was won by M.K.O Abiola. With the return to democratic rule and the commencement of the fourth Republic in 1999, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu became the Governor of Lagos State, setting new direction of development and political leadership in Lagos. As the Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu proved to be a seasoned administrator with imperishable legacies to his credit. He is thus justifiably referred to as the “Architect of Modern Lagos”.

His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also a man of profound ideas and philosophy of governance. He is acknowledged as one of Nigeria’s strongest advocates of fiscal federalism, civi-democratic rule, good governance, welfarist politics and the rule of law. Asiwaju Tinubu belongs to the genre of leaders that Frank Kermode has characterised as Modern Masters – men who have changed and are changing the life and thought of our age.

In Asiwaju’s odyssey, he has left giant footprints on the sands of time. He has made friends with the poor and lifted the needy. He has affected lives in the most exemplary ways. He has an harbinger of peace and tolerance while he has filled the world with laughter and happiness even in the face of despair. He has selflessly served Nigerians and mankind, building bridges across ethnic and religious divides. He has been a dependable Leader and worthy Mentor. Little wonder Almighty Allah has been so kind to you!

At a time like this, Nigeria is blessed to have Asiwaju Tinubu who has rekindled our hope through his “Renewed Hope” agenda and he is set to change the trajectory of our political history so as to place Nigeria in its rightful place as a giant of Africa and a force to be reckoned with in the international community.

As you mark your 71st Birthday Anniversary, our prayer is that God will enrich you with greater wisdom and acknowledge that surpass human understanding. I wish you more healthy and fruitful years in the service of the Nation and the international community.

I wish the President-elect, God’s wisdom to navigate through the challenges ahead and a successful tenure as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.









Prof. Siyan Oyeweso

Fellow, Historical Society of Nigeria

Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Letters

AND

Professor of History, Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State





