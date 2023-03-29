Breaking :PSC Appoints AIG Egbetokun DIG, Promotes Frank Mba, Umar, Akinyosola, 21 CPs To Rank of AIG

Published:

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of AIG Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu as a Deputy Inspector General of Police and will be representing the South West Geopolitical Zone of the Country.

DIG Egbetokun will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired on March 15th this year.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Thirty three Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police.

A statement last night by Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations said the appointment and promotions were some of the highlights of the 19th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28th 2023 and presided over by Commission’s Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

The Commission also approved the promotion of thirty seven Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one hundred and eighteen Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, three hundred and sixteen Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

Others are promotion of eight Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and

Sixty one Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents 11.

‘The Commission considered and approved the confirmation and promotion of four thousand, four hundred and forty nine assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) 11 to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP 1.

The Commission also approved the promotion of other senior Police Officers for outstanding performance and recognition from community leaders.

The Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are; Rabi Umar former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola, acting AIG Police Mobile Force; Jonathan Towuru, acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar; Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, acting AIG Zone 2; Akande Sikiru Kayode, acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya; Christopher Adetokunbo Owolabi and Yusuf Chiromawa Usman, CP Workshop.

Others are Yekini Adio Ayoku, CP Kaduna state Command; Olofu Tony Adejoh CP Eastern Ports, Calabar; Aliyu Garba, Force Headquarters; Idris Dabban Dauda, CP Force Headquarters; Yusuf Ahmed Usman, CP Admin, operations, DIG Operations; Haladu Musa Ros-Amson, Acting AIG FCID, Alagbon close, Lagos; Babatunde Babata Ishola, Director Staff College Jos.

Alexander Nengi Wannang, Commandant Police Detective College Enugu; Ari Mohammed Ali, CP Delta; Mamman Sanda Umar, CP Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos; Sadiq Idris Abubakar, CP FCT; Emeka Frank Mba; CP Ogun; Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP Bayelsa Command; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, CP Ondo Command; Babaji Sunday, Commandant Police College Maiduguri and Arungwa Nwazue Udochukwu, CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters .

The Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; Dungus Ali Munguno among others.

The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared for an interactive/ promotion interview, a condition for their consideration for promotion.

Justice Ogunbiyi urged the newly promoted Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

She said the Commission will continue to ensure that Police promotions are regular and motivational to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Officers









