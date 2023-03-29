Grandmother Who Burnt Son, Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren To Death , Dies Too

Published:

The 75-year-old grandmother, Mrs Iforiti Oloro, who set her own son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, ablaze in Ondo state, is dead.

Mrs Oloro died at the hospital where she was rushed for treatment after her health condition got deteriorated.

The old woman had penultimate weekend set fire on her own son; Victor, her daughter-in-law, Racheal, and two grandchildren.

The bizarre took place at the Aponmu community, on the outskirts of Akure, the state capital.

The Septuagerian also sustained degrees of burns while carrying out the tragic incident.

A resident, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, confirmed the death of Mrs Oloro to our reporter on Tuesday night.

“We have just been told now that the woman has given up the ghost at the hospital. The news is everywhere in the community,” she said.

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to get the reactions of the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, proved abortive as her official lines were not connecting.

