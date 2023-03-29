APC PCC Directors Inspect Tinubu's Inauguration Venue In Abuja

Published:

The Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Directors visited the venue of the upcoming Presidential inauguration in Abuja, FCT, Nigeria on Monday, 27th March 2023.

The team of directors were on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the venue’s readiness for the May 29th 2023 swearing of the 16th Nigeria Commander in Chief and President, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Sen Kashim Shettima.

Julius Berger construction company has been contracted to rehabilitate the venue of the inauguration ceremony. Engineers and workers of the firm are working round the clock to ensure the venue face-lift project is completed on time for the inauguration. The Diaspora Directorate Director, Prince Ade Omole commended the engineers on site for their efforts and professionalism whilst also encouraging them to complete the project as planned.

Important dignitaries who visited the venue include Prince Ade Omole, APC PCC Diaspora Directorate Director; Dr A. A Maigogo, APC PCC Community Support Director; Amb. Saidi Balogun, APC PCC Creative Art Department spokesperson; Prince Goodwin Udhede, APC PCC Community Support Assistant Director; Prof. Ali Alao, APC PCC Diaspora Directorate Member; Barr. Shola Gabriel, APC PCC Public Affairs Member and other senior members of the campaign council.





