Police Detains Officers Caught Assaulting And Stripping Woman Naked On Camera

The police in Delta state have arrested and detained police arrests officers caught on camera assaulting a woman in Agbarho, a community in the state. In the viral video, the officers could be seen assaulting a woman and almost stripping her naked.

The video sparked outrage online as Nigerians condemned the actions of the male officers.





In a statement released by its spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, the command said it is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms of some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanizing manner.





‘’After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers. The Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody. Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command. The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.''





The Command says it is not in its character to dehumanize and trample on the rights of citizens. The state police Commissioner assured members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others. The CP wishes to emphasize that the protection of life and properties in the State remains the top priority of the Command.





‘’The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation. 0915 557 0008, 0915 557 0007. Command control room via 0803 668 4974'' the statement reads

