Woman Shoots Husband Dead Live On Facebook

A woman in Columbus, Mississippi, is accused of shooting and k!lling her husband on Facebook Live.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning, March 25, at Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, Jeremy Brown, had been arguing most of the night.

He added that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

He died in the home.

The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook.

There were kids present at the apartment during the time of the shooting and they were reportedly crying by saying “please, daddy, please” during the livestream.

Deputies were on the scene in a matter of minutes and were able to recover a handgun, along with a shell casing.

Now, 28-year-old Kadejah Brown is charged with murder.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Brown’s bond has not been set.

