Hon Egwim, Imo House Of Assembly Chief Whip Is Dead

Published:

The Chief Whip of Imo State House of Assembly Hon Innocent Arthur Egwin is dead

CKN News learnt that the lawmaker representing Ideato North died on Monday from an undisclosed illness that has kept him bedridden for months

At the height of his illness , so many speculations were made about his disappearance from the parliament which led to the issuance of this statement in March 2022 by his aides

💥 ATTENTION PLEASE

We wish to inform the public that Rt. Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim, Ideato North House of Assembly Member IS NOT MISSING.

Akuabata who came back from London to Abuja for a political meeting and not for any business whatsoever but had an emergency medical challenge that needs an urgent attention that was why all his mobile devices was switched off.





He is a currently in a hospital at Keffi, Nasarawa state where this picture was taken.

We thank the media houses and individuals for their concern so far.

We pray for his quick recovery as he is responding to treatment.

Omechuruagu Chinonso Henry.

COS to the Honourable Member

Share This