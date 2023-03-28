Abia Vigilante Kills 27-Year-Old Over Missing Company’s Phone

Published:

A yet-to-be-identified official of the Abia State Vigilante group has shot and killed a 27-year-old staff member of De Choice Eatery, Izuchukwu Mbakwe, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

According to reports on Monday, the deceased was shot at close range on his lap on Sunday, resulting in his death.

Mbakwe, a native of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North Local Government, was said to have arrived for his normal duties when the Internal Auditor summoned Vigilante Security Guards and demanded his arrest over the disappearance of a company-owned "Nokia Torch."

Overzealous guards were accused of stripping Mbakwe, beating him to a coma, and shooting him at close range with a Pump Action Rifle, which injured his Femoral Artery.

He was rushed to FMC Umuahia for treatment, where he died just as he was about to be referred to a specialist hospital.

Source: Ogbonnaya Ikokwu

