Kidnappers Demand N50m Of INEC Officials Abducted In Kogi

Kidnappers of six Independent National Electoral Commission officials who participated in the governorship and state assembly elections in Kogi State, are reportedly demanding for the sum of N50million for their release.

This was disclosed on Mon.March 27, by the families of the kidnapped victims during a press conference in Lokoja. Countering Police Public Relation Officer in Kogi State, SP William Aya's claim of only two victims being unaccounted for, an Assistant Presiding Officer II, in the March 18 Kogi House of Assembly election identified as Babalola Peter revealed that his sister is part of those still held in captivity.

Peter said that Muhammed Maimunat and Abdulrahaman Raji, two serving corps members are still in captivity alongside some INEC ad-hoc staff he identified as Oyaniran Atinuke Ruth, Florence Shayo Ajayi, Opara Tina and Blessing.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Peter said;

“We were actually coming from Kupa North and South for the Kogi State House of Assembly election. I worked in the North, so we left North some minutes past six and we got to the South at 8:03pm in which we were asked to move to Lokoja by our SPOs.

“I told them personally that we are not going, that they should allow us to sleep, and that by 4am the next day we would get up and go, just like the way we did during the presidential election. But the SPO South said he wants to move. As an APO two, I cannot just tell them no. All other corp members told them to let us sleep over but they insisted. So we had no option than to move.

“When we got to Obajana, the armed robbers attacked us. We had six vehicles, and our vehicles happen to be the second one. The first vehicle was able to move away, while the second vehicle mistakenly hit the culvert and could not move again. But before we could know what was happening, the third vehicle hit us at the back.

“We had three police officers but only one was armed. When the armed robber attacked us, the armed police officer instructed us to pull off our white and run for our dear life. After everyone was running for their life, I discovered that I didn’t see my sister, Oyaniran Atinuke Ruth.

