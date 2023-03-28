Ex UK PM Boris Johnson Delivers Anyiam-Osigwe Memorial Lecture In Lagos

Published:

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, on Monday, attended Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation 16th Annual Lecture Series with the theme, 'Rehumanising Human Experience in Lagos.'

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this on his Twitter page on Monday.

He mentioned that the Deputy Governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat, and other dignitaries were also at the event.

Akosile said, "Deputy Gov Of Lagos State, #drobafemihamzat today joined world leaders #BorisJohnson, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, and others at the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation 16th Annual Lecture Series with the theme: 'Rehumanising Human Experience'."

