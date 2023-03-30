Pictures: Sanwoolu, Hamzat Receive Certificates Of Return

Published:

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, today received their Certificates of Return from INEC





Governor Sanwoolu's Post

It is a great honor to receive my Certificate of Return from INEC today. I am deeply grateful to the people of Lagos State for their overwhelming support and trust in my leadership.

I want to thank the entire team that worked tirelessly during the campaign and the good people of Lagos for their unwavering support.

This Certificate of Return belongs to all of us, and together we will take Lagos to greater heights.

I want to reiterate my commitment to serving the people of Lagos with integrity, transparency and dedication.

The task ahead is daunting, but with your support and cooperation, we can achieve great things.

