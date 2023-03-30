2023 Election : APC Reacts To Protest By Nigerians At White House USA

Published:

Re: Protest at the Park in Front of White House





We wish to inform the public that a group of the Nigerian 2023 Presidential election losers are currently protesting at the park in front of the White House. It is important to note that the US government is not involved or in support of the protest, as anybody can get approval for a peaceful protest.





We also wish to state that this protest was sponsored by Peter Obi, who lost the election in Nigeria. It is our belief that the Nigerian Presidential election was free and fair, and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the election. The majority of Nigerian voters gave him their mandate, and no propaganda, manipulation or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration.





The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in the United States, Prof. Tai Balofin, assures Nigerians not to be perturbed by the actions of the protesters. We have mobilized true Nigerians to come out in support of their mandate, and we believe that the protesters will not succeed in their mission to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria.





We want to assure Nigerians that Nigeria will not secede, and it will remain united. We must work together to salvage it. Prof. Balofin, who spoke to the press today, says that the opposition who lost will meet the winner at the protest ground.





We urge all Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful, as we believe that justice will prevail, and the mandate of the Nigerian people will be respected.





Signed,

Prof. Tai Balofin

Chairman,

All Progressives Congress, APC

United States.

