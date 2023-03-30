Glo Subscribers Get New MiFi, Router Offer With Free 180GB Data

Published:

Globacom has introduced a new MiFi and Router which connect up-to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and game consoles.





In a press statement released in Lagos , Globacom said, “the offer gives subscribers free 60GB and 180 GB data upon purchase and activation of a MiFi and Router respectively”.





According to Globacom, the devices ensure faster and seamless downloads, faster and non-buffering music and movie streaming, faster and reliable gaming experience and clear video calls on various smart devices. It can be used by students, corporate employees, small and medium scale businesses or by individual subscribers on the go.





The company added that the new offer was introduced to give its esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful browsing experience on its reliable and super-fast Glo 4G LTE network.





“Nigerians can purchase the devices from any of our Gloworld one-stop shops or partner outlets. All they need to do is insert a registered Glo SIM into the MiFi or Router device to access the free 60GB and 180 GB once the device is switched on,” It added.





Globacom also urged Nigerians to enjoy the unlimited value provided through the devices to stream, work and play by making utmost use of the opportunity provided by the Glo Mifi and router offer immediately.

