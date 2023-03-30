Coalition Of Civil Societies Honour IGP Alkali Baba

Published:

Applauds Unprecedented Improvement of NPF in Human Rights, Discipline, Welfare, Infrastructural Transformation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, was on Thursday 30th March, 2023 at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, honoured by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance with the well-deserved award of Grand Defender of Democracy in recognition of his giant strides since assuming leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Coalition which comprises leaders of 37 Pro-Democracy and Civil Society Organizations, conferred the honour on the IGP during a solidarity visit to the Louis Edet House. They applauded the effective leadership qualities of the IGP which has led to an unprecedented improvement in the Nigeria Police Force, particularly with regard to human rights compliance, discipline, welfare, infrastructural transformation, decent, and secure electoral process in Nigeria.

In his reaction, the leader of the delegation, Comrade Femi Lawson, expressed satisfaction with recent policing strategies, improved human relations, and sterling leadership qualities of the IGP in particular.

The Inspector-General of Police while acknowledging the Coalition for the honour, appreciated their respective efforts targeted at deepening democracy within the country. He further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continuous improvement of security networking and the general safety of the country.





