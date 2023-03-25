Peseiro Plays Down Sack, Claim Insists Super Eagles Played Better Than Guinea Bissau

Published:

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has expressed confidence that he will not be sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation after another disappointing display and defeat at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Eagles lost 1-0 to the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on Friday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage game.

Guinea Bissau’s Mama Balde scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute.

The defeat means that the Eagles, with six points, have lost their spot at the top of Group A to Guinea Bissau, who now have seven points.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Portuguese Peseiro said he would be surprised if he was sacked because his squad was still in a position to qualify for the tournament.

“I don’t understand why I will be sacked. We are still in the position for qualification for the AFCON. Today (Friday), the players could not score, but I believe in this team, we are much better than this result.

“Before, they played against big teams to improve the team, today, I think they deserve much more. Our team created opportunities and in the second half, they put Guinea Bissau on the back foot, they scored one goal, and we could have scored five or six goals. I am sad but it will be worse if my team didn’t play well, they played well. They created good opportunities and if we scored, we will beat them 4-0,” he said.

Peseiro added, “It is one match. First of all, congratulations to Guinea Bissau. Secondly, I want to say that we missed many goals, I think we created much more. We could have been here for another hour and not score, sometimes it happens in football.

“I am not happy, of course, I am sad like my team but they played the match, they created many opportunities, on another day, if we played like we played today, we would beat Guinea, very good luck for Guinea and very bad luck for us,” Peseiro said.

