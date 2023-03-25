Bbnaija Winner Whitemoney Blasts Actress Victoria Inyama Over Comment On His Mother

Published:

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner and singer, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly called Whitemoney, has blasted actress Victoria Inyama over her comment on his post.

It was recall that Whitemoney had, in a video posted on social media, told men all they need is money to get women.

Commenting on his post, Victoria said he is projecting his disgust of his mother by generalising all women as his mother.

Responding to Inyama in a viral video on social media, Whitemoney stated that not everything is for clout, and people should learn to move on if they don’t agree with certain things.

Adding that the actress should have attacked only him without including his mother who raised him well, Whitemoney rained insults on Inyama, saying that she had crossed the line by involving his mother.

