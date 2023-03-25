Convicted Nigerian Female Fugitive, Florence Onyegbu, Extradited To US

Published:

A convicted Nigerian fugitive, Florence Onyegbu, was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, where she is wanted to answer to criminal charges bordering on violation of US law involving the offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a health care matter.

Her extradition was arranged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in response to a request from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, for assistance in her capture.

This was disclosed in a statement released by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on the agency’s website on Friday

The statement reads, “ Investigations by the EFCC revealed that she had changed her name from Florence Onyegbu to Janet Boi in an attempt to remain hidden.

“ Onyegbu, however, ran out of luck when operatives of the EFCC swooped on her at her residence in the Ojodu area of Lagos on February 21, 2022.

“ Upon her arrest, a national identity card with the name Janet Boi, as well as a Texas driver’s licence with the name Florence Onyegbu, were found on her.

“ The EFCC handed over Onyegbu to the FBI following an extradition order granted by Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on December 2, 2022.”





Share This