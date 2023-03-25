Chrisland School, Staff, Vendor To Face Charges For Student’s Death In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Government says a case of involuntary manslaughter in addition to reckless and negligent acts has been established against Chrisland School, some members of staff and a vendor in the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

The Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeniran was said to have slumped during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9. After an autopsy, it was revealed that the 12-year-old died from Asphyxia and electrocution

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death

The Coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, later disclosed that the coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of death of the 12-year-old would commence on April 4.

See the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF LATE WHITNEY ADENIRAN, (CHRISLAND STUDENT).

On the 9th of February 2023, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran a Student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja aged 12 years, slumped during the Inter-house Sports organized by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March, 2023 for review of the duplicate case file. On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff and one of the Vendors.

They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice is available on the Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.).

Share This