Four Lagos Based Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested In Ogun

Published:

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command on March 13 arrested four members of a Lagos-based robbery gang, who have been terrorizing Ode-Remo area of Ogun state in recent times.

The suspects identified as Habeeb Salaudeen 24, Ezekiel Jayesimi 30, Olamilekan Teniola 22 and Olaitan Sonibare 25, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ode-Remo divisional headquarters at about 2:30 am that armed robbers numbering about seven have invaded a dwelling house at COTCO road, Ode-Remo, and dispossesing the residents of their belongings.





‘’Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode-Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly led his men to the scene, on getting there, they engaged the hoodlums in gun battle, but the robbers managed to escape in a white Rav 4 car which they came with. Luck however ran against them when they were accosted by policemen at Warewa who stopped them having seen the bullet hole on their vehicle. The robbers subsequently abandoned the car and ran away. They were technically trailed to Mushin area of Lagos where four amongst them were apprehended. ‘’





Oyeyemi said the suspects have all confessed to the commission of the crime.





He mentioned that items recovered from them include 4 I phones and thirteen android phones.





Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

Share This