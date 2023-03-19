PDP, APC In Head To Head As 15 LGAs Results Are Declared ( Full Results Of 15 LGA )

The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are trailing each other in the governorship election results in 15 local government areas in Ogun State.
While APC won in eight local government areas, the PDP won in seven councils out of the 15 councils declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The APC won in Odeda, Egbado-North, Egbado-South, Ewekoro, Ijebu-North, Ijebu-Ode, Ipokia and Abeokuta-North.
The PDP won in Abeokuta-South, Ogun Waterside, Ijebu-North/East, Ikenne, Ijebu-East, Remo-North and Odogbolu.
Meanwhile, the PDP state collation agent, Sunkanmi Oyejide, has called for a rerun in some polling units where elections were cancelled.
Oyejide made the call while reacting to the huge number of polling units in Ikenne, Ogun Waterside and Remo-North where the election was cancelled due to the non-function of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines and violence.
However, the APC state collation agent, Yemi Adelani, however disagreed with him, saying it was not necessary.
Adelani said the collation officer was right to have cancelled the votes due to the reasons given.
The results of the election in 15 local government areas declared are below:
1. ODEDA LGA
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 23,975
APC: 11,089
PDP: 8,050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3,651
Total valid votes: 23,349
Rejected votes: 626
Total votes cast: 23,975
2. EGBADO NORTH LGA
Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 41,016
APC: 15,331
PDP: 11,627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12,190
Total valid votes: 39,908
Rejected votes: 1,031
Total votes cast: 41,011
3. EGBADO SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 133,001
Accredited Voters: 34,213
APC: 15,047
PDP: 10,913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6,435
Total valid votes: 33,064
Rejected votes: 1,149
Total votes cast: 34,213
4. EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 20,415
APC: 8,192
PDP: 7,449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3,881
Total valid votes: 19,902
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 20,413
5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 55,718
APC: 19,689
PDP: 24,175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9,264
Total valid votes: 54,139
Rejected votes: 1,579
Total votes cast: 55,718
6. IJEBU NORTH LG
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 38,340
APC: 18,885
PDP: 15904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2,393
Total valid votes: 37,478
Rejected votes: 848
Total votes cast: 38,326
7. IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 68,613
Accredited Voters: 23,564
APC: 9,125
PDP: 12,472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336
Total valid votes: 22,069
Rejected votes: 392
Total votes cast: 22,461
10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.
8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 14,687
APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448
Total valid votes: 14,102
Rejected votes: 357
Total votes cast: 14,459
Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.
9. IJEBU-ODE LG
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,730
APC: 12,907
PDP: 10,714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1,348
Total valid votes: 25,257
Rejected votes: 473
Total votes cast: 25,730
10. ABEOKUTA NORTH
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 37,553
APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143
Total valid votes: 36,521
Rejected votes: 1,018
Total votes cast: 37,539
Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.
11. IJEBU EAST LG
Registered voters: 77,171
Accredited Voters: 21,896
APC: 7,883
PDP: 11,242
NNPP: 45
ADC: 18,885
Total valid votes: 21,352
Rejected votes: 542
Total votes cast: 21,894
There was a cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.
12. REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 13,187
APC: 4,306
PDP: 8,177
NNPP: 06
ADC: 327
Total valid votes: 129,39
Rejected votes: 248
Total votes cast: 13,187
Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due to BVAS malfunction and violence.
13. IPOKIA LG
Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 45,035
APC: 21,338
PDP: 19,189
NNPP: 46
ADC: 1,897
Total valid votes: 43,707
Rejected votes: 1,328
Total votes cast: 45035
14. ODOGBOLU LG
Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 24,041
APC: 9,143
PDP: 12,963
NNPP: 10
ADC: 1,281
Total valid votes: 23,608
Rejected votes: 429
Total votes cast: 24,037
There were cancellations in 14 polling units due to violence and refusal to use BVAS.
15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG
Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 17,345
APC: 5,878
PDP: 7,716
NNPP: 56
ADC: 2,575
Total valid votes: 16,888
Rejected votes: 456
Total votes cast: 17,344
Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.
