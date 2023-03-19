PDP, APC In Head To Head As 15 LGAs Results Are Declared ( Full Results Of 15 LGA )

Published:





The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are trailing each other in the governorship election results in 15 local government areas in Ogun State.

While APC won in eight local government areas, the PDP won in seven councils out of the 15 councils declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The APC won in Odeda, Egbado-North, Egbado-South, Ewekoro, Ijebu-North, Ijebu-Ode, Ipokia and Abeokuta-North.

The PDP won in Abeokuta-South, Ogun Waterside, Ijebu-North/East, Ikenne, Ijebu-East, Remo-North and Odogbolu.





Meanwhile, the PDP state collation agent, Sunkanmi Oyejide, has called for a rerun in some polling units where elections were cancelled.

Oyejide made the call while reacting to the huge number of polling units in Ikenne, Ogun Waterside and Remo-North where the election was cancelled due to the non-function of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines and violence.

However, the APC state collation agent, Yemi Adelani, however disagreed with him, saying it was not necessary.

Adelani said the collation officer was right to have cancelled the votes due to the reasons given.

The results of the election in 15 local government areas declared are below:

1. ODEDA LGA

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089

PDP: 8,050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349

Rejected votes: 626

Total votes cast: 23,975

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA





Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331

PDP: 11,627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908

Rejected votes: 1,031

Total votes cast: 41,011

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 133,001

Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047

PDP: 10,913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064

Rejected votes: 1,149

Total votes cast: 34,213





4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192

PDP: 7,449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 20,413

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9,264





Total valid votes: 54,139

Rejected votes: 1,579

Total votes cast: 55,718

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,885

PDP: 15904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478

Rejected votes: 848

Total votes cast: 38,326

7. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 68,613

Accredited Voters: 23,564





APC: 9,125

PDP: 12,472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069

Rejected votes: 392

Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.





8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102

Rejected votes: 357

Total votes cast: 14,459





Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907

PDP: 10,714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257

Rejected votes: 473

Total votes cast: 25,730

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 37,553





APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521

Rejected votes: 1,018

Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171

Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 7,883

PDP: 11,242

NNPP: 45

ADC: 18,885

Total valid votes: 21,352

Rejected votes: 542

Total votes cast: 21,894





There was a cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306

PDP: 8,177

NNPP: 06

ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39

Rejected votes: 248

Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due to BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LG





Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338

PDP: 19,189

NNPP: 46

ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,707

Rejected votes: 1,328

Total votes cast: 45035

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143

PDP: 12,963

NNPP: 10

ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608

Rejected votes: 429

Total votes cast: 24,037





There were cancellations in 14 polling units due to violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878

PDP: 7,716

NNPP: 56

ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888

Rejected votes: 456

Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

