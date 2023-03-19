Sunday, 19 March 2023

Breaking : Governor Babajide Sanwoolu Set To Be Declared Winner ( 18 Of 20 LGAs)

Published: March 19, 2023


 Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is on his way to being reelected for a second term 

He has won 18 of the Local Government Areas declared so far by the INEC

Some of these local Government include Ibeju Lekki , Ikeja , Apapa , Ikorodu, Agege , Lagos Islànd , Epe, Badagry etc 

LP candidate Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour won in Amuwo Odofin LGA 

The returning officer for Oshodi Isolo said over 32 polling units were cancelled due to over voting and snatching of ballot boxes 

There are 20 LGAs in Lagos State 


