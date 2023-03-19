35-Year-Old PDP Candidate Truncates Yobe Speaker’s 6th Term Ambition

Published:

The Speaker Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, has lost his seat to Lawan Musa a 35-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nguru II Constituency.

The Returning Officer of the election, Dr Habib Muhammad, who announced the results said Musa, scored 6,648 votes to defeat Yobe’s Speaker of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 6,466 votes.

He said other candidates of ADC, NNPP and APM secured 3,023 and 14 votes respectively.

It was gathered that the Yobe’s Speaker has been in the house since 2003 when he was elected as House member under All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Share This